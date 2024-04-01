FIFA 2KFC should be the title of the football game with official FIFA license Of 2K. The announcement should arrive shortly, i.e. this Tuesday, at least according to Kurakasis, an informant who had anticipated the announcement of Marvel 1943, Marvel Rivals and Sonic x Shadow with great precision.
Now, there are several considerations to make. The first is that we are at April 1st. The indiscretion was not presented as a classic joke, but it is impossible to ignore that it is not.
A competitor for EA Sports FC?
That said, it's been known for some time that 2K appears to have gotten its hands on the FIFA license, with Kurakasis himself teasing the deal. An announcement in the spring would make sense, considering the need to make the new game known in anticipation of a launch in the autumn period (optimal for football games, but we specify that these are our speculations).
For the rest, nothing is really known about this FIFA 2KFC which, given the license and the publisher, could automatically become the major competitor of Electronic Arts' EA Sports FC, currently almost a monopolist in the offer of triple-A football games, considering that eFootball uses a very different economic model compared to that of annual launches.
#FIFA #2KFC #football #game #announced #due #indiscretion
Leave a Reply