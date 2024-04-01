FIFA 2KFC should be the title of the football game with official FIFA license Of 2K. The announcement should arrive shortly, i.e. this Tuesday, at least according to Kurakasis, an informant who had anticipated the announcement of Marvel 1943, Marvel Rivals and Sonic x Shadow with great precision.

Now, there are several considerations to make. The first is that we are at April 1st. The indiscretion was not presented as a classic joke, but it is impossible to ignore that it is not.