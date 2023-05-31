EA will not publish FIFA 24 this year. Instead, the next FIFA will launch under the new name EA Sports FC. We bring you all the confirmed news and the biggest leaks and rumors about EA FC 24.
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is going to develop its own game (although we don’t know when) and EA will publish a new game that will be renamed EA Sports FC. Brains will melt, when “FIFA” is made by FIFA and “EAFC” comes from EA Sports.
EA Sports FC will replace FIFA 24 for the new edition of the game. We all still have to get used to this rather strange name “EA Sports FC”. Everyone will probably be saying “FIFA” for quite some time. After all, EA has been releasing “a new FIFA” for over 30 years.
In the end, the partnership termination process was also due to the huge sums the World Football Federation is said to have demanded from EA. Even though EA is breaking financial records year after year with FIFA Ultimate Team, Canadian publishers didn’t want to pay to keep the iconic name of their flagship game.
The end of the association has one main consequence: the name of the game will change. We will not miss the real Champions League, authentic clubs or original superstars in the future. EA has secured original player rights through its FIFPRO agreement and announced cooperation with top EAFC leagues around the world.
However, there is also a big catch: the FIFA World Cup will no longer be a part of EA’s games.
In March 2023, FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke about his plans for the iconic game. And there may not be FIFA 24 at all.
After being re-elected as president, he said that “they are currently in discussions with major game publishers, media companies and investors to develop a major new FIFA soccer simulation game for 2024”.
They haven’t revealed if there will be FIFA 24 yet, but as of now it could mean they will continue the series with FIFA 25.
The reveal of the official EAFC logo sparked a lot of new rumors about EA Sports FC. We have already speculated that we will see the EAFC reveal trailer in July.
|
FIFA GAME
|
LAUNCH
|
FIFA 20
|
September 24, 2019
|
FIFA 21
|
August 14, 2020
|
FIFA 22
|
September 27, 2021
|
FIFA 23
|
September 27, 2022
|
EAFC
|
September 29, 2023
Leaker FUTSheriff is one of the most trusted sources when it comes to revealing things early on in FIFA. But we still have to wait and see if September 29 is more of a prediction or a leak. But it’s the last Friday of September this year, so it makes sense.
There isn’t much official information about what new things we’ll see in EA Sports FC other than the logo and a very likely fall release. But the best part is that EA stated that we will not be getting a “FUT exclusive game”!
There was legitimate fear about EA’s approach after they announced their new game and name. What if they only included FUT since it is the most lucrative product they have ever had? Although there is good news.
The group of kicker.de had a great chat with the vice president of EA, David Jacksonwhere he said: “I can assure you that EA Sports has absolutely no goal of pushing players anywhere”. EA still has a focus on Ultimate Team as they want “make sure this experience is accessible 365 days a year and that we meet the expectations of the community”.
Also, when asked what will happen to Career Mode, Pro Clubs and Volta, he said: “These modes exist in all of our games. As a result, we have a wealth of data that shows us what our community wants to play.”.
Also, regarding the rumors and information that has been handled on the internet, Jackson mentioned that “99.9% of the leaks about EAFC are false”.
One of the characteristics that could be confirmed is that there will be a women’s competition. EA has already taken the first step in the right direction, as the Spanish F League will become part of the EA family in the future and the Women’s Champions League (UWCL) is finally available in FIFA 23. Of course, this It could also be a first hint for the women’s Career Mode, as it would only make sense with more clubs and leagues.
#FIFA #video #game #release #date
Leave a Reply