The mode World Cup from fifa 23 has been available for a few days, but Electronic Arts has seen fit to promote the launch of the package by creating a spectacular one live action trailers in which you can see several football stars, including also David Beckham.

We’ve already released details on the new modes in FIFA 23, which celebrate the World Cup 2022 introducing two stadiums in Qatar and a commentary renewed for the occasion, as well as lots of unpublished content.

Among these, the FIFA World Cup modes stand out, which allow you to experience the tournament faithfully or by mixing the cards on the table to involve different teams, complete with cross-play multiplayer to challenge users on different platforms in competitive stipulations.

FIFA Ultimate Team will obviously be the protagonist in terms of players, rewards and exchanges, with the addition of FUT Heroes: football icons who celebrate their participation in past editions of the World Cup.