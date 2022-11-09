EA has made the 2022 World Cup update available in FIFA 23: let’s see all the official details shared by the company.

Today, November 9, 2022, the new one is finally available free update for FIFA 23 dedicated to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. We therefore have the opportunity to see what are the contents included in this update for the Electronic Arts football game dedicated to the World Cup. First of all, we can see that they are there two of the eight stadiums in Qatar. FIFA 23 offers the Lusail Stadium (i.e. the one of the final) and the Al Bayt Stadium (the one of the opening match). The update will allow you to play with the 32 qualified nations, see the official stadium decorations, the official ball and also access players with newly scanned faces for the occasion. Obviously there will be a reproduction of the iconic trophy. On the occasion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there will be one new commentary of the FIFA World Cup, as well as customized graphics and videos that want us to truly experience the atmosphere of the football tournament. This mode will allow you to play from the first stage of the groups to the final. FIFA World Cup You can then customize the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the FIFA World Cup mode by also inserting the national teams that are not really present during the tournament, putting them in place of the qualified ones.

FIFA World Cup mode



The FIFA World Cup tournament In the mode Online tournament you can challenge other FIFA World Cup players: after choosing your national team, you can challenge up to four opponents in the single elimination phase of the FIFA World Cup. Cross-play functionality will be available in online tournaments on the same generation platforms. FIFA World Cup: Liveinstead, it will be updated during the group stage and during the knockout stage, as matches are played. From 21 November it will be possible to follow the progress of your favorite team within the tournament and play their matches in three different ways. This mode includes squads, statistics, results and standings from real groups and more. The mode “Your FIFA World Cup“, available from November 21, allows you to choose a nation, select a past or current match and play a single player tournament, inheriting the progress made by that team in the real world: this means that there will be the correct formations, the statistics of the matches and tournament rankings, from which we can start playing and create our own version of the FIFA World Cup. We will then also have access to Special Quick Match, which allows you to play a real match of the tournament against both the CPU and a friend locally. Quick match online is the version for playing online, as it is easy to guess. Kick-off allows you to play a single match with friends locally or against AI, choosing from the group stage or the knockout stage.