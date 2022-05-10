Through an official FIFA press release we learn that FIFA 23 of EA Sports will include the competitions of the FIFA Men’s World Cup (Qatar 2022) and that female (Australia & New Zealand).

For those who missed the latest news, FIFA today announced that it is already working with other publishers and studios outside of EA for multiple soccer games, simulation and not, coming in the future, some already by the end of 2022 The partnership between FIFA and EA Sports will therefore end with FIFA 23, with the next chapters of the brand being renamed EA Sports FC from 2023.

The world Cup

The same press release from FIFA also anticipated one of the strengths of FIFA 23, namely the inclusion of modes dedicated to World Cupfor the first time both men and women in a single edition.

“FIFA has granted a new short-term extension to existing publisher EA SPORTS to launch a new FIFA 23 title later this year, which for the first time will include the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup competitions in one. edition.”

This is undoubtedly a positive news for all lovers of football games, of which more details will probably be shared by EA Sports when FIFA 23 is officially presented.