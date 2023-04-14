













FIFA 23 will finally feature the Libertadores and the South American

This update is available from April 12, 2023 for PC and PlayStation and XBOX consoles.

Here are some of the details that are available:

New fixture with the teams qualified for the 2023 edition of CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

New ball used in all competitions.

Update of the trophies used in CONMEBOL competitions.

Update of most of the uniforms of participating teams.

It’s worth noting that FIFA 23 doesn’t just have updates to team kits or player transfers. In November 2022 they added the Qatar World Cup, which was a free update.

Source: EA Sports

There is also the women’s world cup that will be held in New Zealand and Australia and begins in July. Now having the South American competitions means a commitment to users in the region who want to see their favorite teams in game modes similar to those of the Champions League.

We also recommend: Electronic Arts reveals its most played titles of 2022

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition is on sale

At the time of writing this article, FIFA 23 in its Ultimate edition is available at USD 39.99 in the PlayStation Store. This bundle includes the PS4, PS5 version, 4,600 FIFA Points. Offer will end on April 27, 2023.

The same package on Xbox costs 2,299 MXNHowever, let’s not rule out the possibility that some kind of discount that is worth taking advantage of will come in the not too distant future. It’s all a matter of being patient.

What do you think about CONMEBOL competitions finally coming to EA’s soccer game? Do you already have that update? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.