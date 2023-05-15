From today, May 15, the voting to decide which one will be started the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Serie A Team of the Season. You have until May 18, 2023 to have your say by reaching out This Page.

There choice of the 11 players it will take place in a mixed way: 50% will take into account the votes of the public and 50% will be based on what is decided by a jury made up of directors of various sports newspapers. The latter will evaluate the players on the basis of sporting merit and fairness on the pitch.

This is the list of 45 players among which it will be possible to vote: Alex Meret (SSC Napoli), Rui Patricio (AS Roma), Ivan Provedel (SS Lazio), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli FC), Federico Baschirotto (US Lecce), Gleison Bremer (Juventus), Carlos Augusto (AC Monza), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (SSC Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Minjae Kim (SSC Napoli), Stefan Posch (Bologna FC), Alessio Romagnoli (SS Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta BC), Perr Schuurs (Torino FC) Chris Smalling (AS Roma), Destiny Udogie (Udinese), Sofyan Amrabat (ACF Fiorentina), Zambo Anguissa (SSC Napoli), Tommaso Baldanzi (Empoli FC), Nicolò Barella (Inter), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter), Bryan Cristante (AS Roma), Niccolò Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (US Sassuolo), Stanislav Lobotka (SSC Napoli), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (SS Lazio), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna FC), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (AC Milan), Boulaye Dia (US Salernitana), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta BC ), Kvicha Kvaratshkelia (SSC Napoli), Armand Lauriente (US Sassuolo), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), M’bala Nzola (AC Spezia), Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli ), Gabriel Strefezza (US Lecce), Mattia Zaccagni (SS Lazio).

If you ask yourself how this list was created, know that Stats Perform analyzes have been taken into account which are themselves generated from data from the Hawk-Eye system. This voting system, which has obtained scientific validity as confirmed by the official press release, is based on statistical data and technical events, but also on positional data. In other words, factors such as movement off the ball, game choices, contribution to the team’s physical efficiency and more are analysed. For the final calculation, only the Serie A TIM 2022/2023 matches were considered.