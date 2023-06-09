EA SPORTS presented the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS). Let’s see the complete list of players included:

Bellingham, Jude Nkunku, Christopher Osimhen, Victor Benzema, Karim Clauss, Jonathan Rafael Leao DeBruyne, Kevin de Ligt, Matthijs Vinicius Jr. Fofana, Seko Frimpong, Jeremie Éder Militão Pedro Griezmann, Antoine Haaland, Erling Hernández, Theo Kvaratskhelia, Khvicha Lewandowski, Robert Mbappe, Kylian Messi, Lionel Rashford, Marcus Salah, Muhammad Saliba, William ter Stegen, Marc-André Musiala Jamal

The Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) represents the list of the best playersi.e. those with the highest ratings, within all leagues.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS).

Electronic Arts has also announced that along with the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) are also being made available TOTS Award Winner cards within selected packages. These rare Award Winner cards will feature TOTS Award Winner graphics, with the same stats and photos as the original TOTS cards, and will also be featured in packs!

Only TOTS Ultimate players are eligible to receive a TOTS Award Winner card. TOTS Award Winner cards will be available in select packs and special packs only during TOTS Ultimate week, which ends on 16th June at 5pm.