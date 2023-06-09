EA SPORTS presented the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS). Let’s see the complete list of players included:
- Bellingham, Jude
- Nkunku, Christopher
- Osimhen, Victor
- Benzema, Karim
- Clauss, Jonathan
- Rafael Leao
- DeBruyne, Kevin
- de Ligt, Matthijs
- Vinicius Jr.
- Fofana, Seko
- Frimpong, Jeremie
- Éder Militão
- Pedro
- Griezmann, Antoine
- Haaland, Erling
- Hernández, Theo
- Kvaratskhelia, Khvicha
- Lewandowski, Robert
- Mbappe, Kylian
- Messi, Lionel
- Rashford, Marcus
- Salah, Muhammad
- Saliba, William
- ter Stegen, Marc-André
- Musiala Jamal
The Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) represents the list of the best playersi.e. those with the highest ratings, within all leagues.
Electronic Arts has also announced that along with the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) are also being made available TOTS Award Winner cards within selected packages. These rare Award Winner cards will feature TOTS Award Winner graphics, with the same stats and photos as the original TOTS cards, and will also be featured in packs!
Only TOTS Ultimate players are eligible to receive a TOTS Award Winner card. TOTS Award Winner cards will be available in select packs and special packs only during TOTS Ultimate week, which ends on 16th June at 5pm.
