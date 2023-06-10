EA Sports has announced the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS). Featuring the inclusion of Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and more, the Ultimate Team of the Season is an official list of the best players with the highest ratings from all leagues. . As part of the TOTS Ultimate launch, TOTS Award Winner cards will also be available in select packs. These rare Award Winner cards will feature TOTS Award Winner graphics, with the same stats and photos as the original TOTS cards, and will also be featured in packs. Only TOTS Ultimate players are eligible to receive a TOTS Award Winner card. TOTS Award Winner cards will be available in select packs and special packs only during TOTS Ultimate week, which ends June 16 at 5pm. Below are the players included in the squad.

Bellingham, Jude

Nkunku, Christopher

Osimhen, Victor

Benzema, Karim

Clauss, Jonathan

Rafael Leao

DeBruyne, Kevin

de Ligt, Matthijs

Vinicius Jr.

Fofana, Seko

Frimpong, Jeremie

Éder Militão

Pedro

Griezmann, Antoine

Haaland, Erling

Hernández, Theo

Kvaratskhelia, Khvicha

Lewandowski, Robert

Mbappe, Kylian

Messi, Lionel

Rashford, Marcus

Salah, Muhammad

Saliba, William

ter Stegen, Marc-André

Musiala Jamal