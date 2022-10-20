Like every week, this Wednesday the players who will be available on Fifa 23 Ultimate Team. In this fifth week four of the obtainable players come from the Italian league. Among the eleven owners of the team we find Nicolò Barella fromInter with 87 overall score e Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus with 86.

Among the reserves, the Italian flag is instead carried by William Vicar ofEmpoli with 82 overall score e Luca Tremolada of the Modena with an overall score of 76 directly from Serie B. However, not an Italian player stands out with the highest overall score obtainable. In fact, this week it will also be possible to receive Neymar Jr. of the Paris Saint Germainwith a card from ben OVR 90Below is a complete list of all eligible players and their overall scores.

Eleven owners:

GK: David Soria (Getafe) – 84

CB: Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – 84

LB: Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) – 82

CB: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United) – 81

CAM: Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) – 90

CM: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 89

CM: Nicolò Barella (Inter) – 87

CAM: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) – 84

LW: Martin Terrier (Rennes) – 84

ST: Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) – 86

ST: Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 84 – Featured TOTW

Reserves: