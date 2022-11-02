There World Cup from FIFA 23 finally has one exit date official, announced by Electronic Arts with a trailer illustrating the contents of the package: it will be available on PC and consoles starting November 9th.

The leak of the FIFA 23 World Cup release date is therefore confirmed, as well as that relating to the challenges that will alternate within this expansion, as explained in the video community manager Sheldon Rogers and producer Garreth Reeder.

Specifically, the World Cup update will include a tournament mode, available in both single player and online, which will allow us to live the experience of world Cup from the initial stages to the final.

For those who want to play the matches as the competition unfolds, there is a live mode that takes up what we will see in reality, but also allows you to try your hand at matches that have not really taken place, perhaps among non-ranked teams.

The MatchDay Experience will be even more lively and rich, in order to immerse us in the atmosphere of the World Cup, and of course FIFA Ultimate Team will benefit substantially from the update, offering a full season of events and rewards.