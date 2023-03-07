Electronic Arts, publisher of FIFA 23, has announced new partnerships with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the top women’s professional league in the United States, and with the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA). “The integration of the NWSL into EA Sports FIFA 23 is a major milestone for the league, for female players and for the millions of football fans around the world as we continue to push the boundaries of the women’s game,” said Jessica Berman , commissioner of the NWSL. “The athletes who call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we are thrilled for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience. We can’t wait for fans to start playing and we can’t wait to continue this celebration of players and the league as we kick off our 11th season on March 25.”

The 2023 NWSL season kicks off on Saturday, March 25, with the opening weekend of the 11th season of the league featuring all 12 teams in action. Starting March 15 across all platforms, the 12 NWSL teams will be featured in Kick-Off, Tournament, Head-to-Head Season/Co-op Season, and Online Friendlies modes. Four NWSL stadiums will also be available in FIFA 23, as well as authentic kits, stars, trophies and celebrations. Meghann Burke, executive director of the NWSLPA, said: “Players are the beating heart of every fan experience, fueling the collective excitement through their passion, dedication and perseverance. Today is a historic day for both our players and our fans.” our fans. It’s an exciting time for women’s football and we look forward to partnering with EA SPORTS to promote the sport and create new opportunities for fans around the world to engage with these incredibly talented players.”