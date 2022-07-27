When, a few weeks ago, the news came that EA Sports would have abandoned the FIFA license after more than thirty years of global success and leadership in the sales charts of all the main markets in the world, the feeling was that of witnessing an epochal announcement, one of those that are followed by a bitter taste, that typical of the great stories that come to an end.

Obviously, there is no need to specify it, the US giant will not abandon its goose that lays golden eggs and will return promptly next year with a new football simulator, perhaps in another form, probably with a new business model and definitely with another name: EA Sports FC.

But before looking to the immediate future, it is good to keep an eye on the present and witness, for the last time, the announcement of the new chapter of FIFA which, like every iteration, will bring with it novelties, tweaks to the solid formula that we have learned to know over the years and the usual, inimitable, amount of content capable of keeping fans of the ‘most beautiful game in the world’ anchored to the pad for the entire duration of the year.

And never like this time, EA Sports Vancouver seems to have gone big in terms of content, as if to write the word ‘end’ at the bottom of the FIFA history page with one last, thunderous roar.



FIFA 23 is the latest installment in EA Sports’ 30-year football series.

During an event in which we were able to participate recently, the Canadian developer in the people of Matthew Lefreniere, Sam Rivera, Kantcho Doskov, Fab Muoio and Azlan Mustapha, without hiding a hint of emotion for a path of such magnitude that is coming to an end, raised the curtain on what we will find in stores starting at the end of September in what will be the ‘biggest, most inclusive, most connected and most authentic FIFA ever’.

FIFA 23 Developer: EA Sports Vancouver

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Version Tested: PS5

Availability: 09/27/2022 (Ultimate Edition) – 09/30/2022 (Standard Edition) – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition)

The first and perhaps most unusual of the novelties shown is the presence of two world competitions in the same year, a more unique than rare event in the history of football: the men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the women’s FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be played. between Australia and New Zealand in the summer of next year. Both tournaments will be included for the first time in a single package already present from the launch in a FIFA chapter, an element that will greatly enrich the already substantial amount of content that, as usual, characterizes each new incarnation of EA football.

The Vancouver studio immediately made it clear that it wanted to focus a lot on the world of women’s football, which is growing rapidly also in terms of the audience on a global scale, to the point of including for the first time on the cover of the game also a female player. alongside the usual Kylian Mbappé (in this case the iconic Samantha ‘Sam’ Kerr, in force at Chelsea and the Australian national team) and to review the Hypermotion technology in order to make the movements on the field of both male and female players even more credible. women.

It is from this will that Hypermotion 2 is born, a revised and corrected version of the revolutionary engine introduced by FIFA in the last edition and exclusive to the next-gen versions of the title that will represent the beating heart of FIFA 23. This engine starts from the solid foundations laid by the previous iteration but aims to file the edges that emerged in the path of FIFA 22 in order to offer users the most immersive, realistic and exciting experience ever.



Hypermotion Technology has enjoyed a substantial upgrade with over 6000 new animations.

For the uninitiated, Hypermotion is based on the real-time acquisition of the movements of the players during an authentic professional football match captured through the use of the special XSENS suits and reworked through a complex algorithm managed by artificial intelligence. In doing so, the developers were able to bypass the usual motion capture sessions in the studio and adopt a system that guarantees more realistic movements and similar to those typical of real footballers.

Unlike last year, however, this time two full high intensity matches were played between professional teams of both men and women which allowed the team to acquire 6,000 different animations (double the ones used for FIFA 22). extracted from millions of different frames. To all this have been added several training sessions aimed specifically at completing the FIFA 23 animation sector with movements that hardly occur during real matches but which can help add complexity and dynamism to FIFA matches.

EA Sports Vancouver also wanted to specify that it has perfected its machine learning algorithm in order to better adapt it to the reproduction of the movements of women’s teams, in order to give further authenticity to this type of games as well.

All this work done on the animations, however, was also followed by notable tweaks to the FIFA gameplay, aimed above all at solving some long-standing problems highlighted by the passionate community. In the first instance, the studio has revealed that it has actively worked on the so-called ‘Tecnhical Dribbling’, or an application of the now well-known Active Touch introduced by FIFA 22 even in the dribbling phases in the strait or in cases of sudden change of direction. This translates into the almost total disappearance of the ‘skating’ effect that plagued the previous editions of FIFA, giving the player more direct control when facing the ball and chain defense.



Samantha Kerr finds space on the cover next to the returning Kylian Mbappé: EA Sports focuses a lot on women’s football.

During our test, in fact, we had the feeling of having more control during ball possession, which makes it easier to express a more imaginative game, to vary the offensive tactics, and to finally break free from the typical patterns that allowed to reach more easily. face to face with the goalkeeper.

Machine learning, on the other hand, was also used to allow teammates to free themselves more effectively from the markings in order to create new offensive possibilities and unprecedented angles of attack. To improve this aspect of the experience too, the ‘Power Shot’ (in Italian Super-Shooting) have been implemented which can be performed by pushing both bumpers of the controller at the same time, pressing the button dedicated to shooting and aiming with the analog stick. In this way it is possible to choose in a much more accurate way where to direct the ball and, possibly, to perform authentic broadsides capable of surprising even the most prepared goalkeeper.

In this sense, the work done on the physics and on the models of athletes is also interesting, who now react in a really convincing way to the most violent impacts with the ball or with the opposing bodies: we happened, for example, to see the calf of a defender realistically distorting during a clash with the cleats of the other team’s attacker or the fingers of a goalkeeper bending backwards as a result of a particularly powerful shot. In short, nothing seems to be left to chance.

Even the player acceleration system, this time named AcceleRATE, has undergone a clear change that allows you to better manage the action both in the offensive and in the defense phase thanks to the introduction of three archetypes that define the characteristics of each athlete. There are more explosive players who manage to escape from the scoring in a very short time, the fastest ones who, although not equally snappy in the first seconds, manage to recover over long distances (very useful for recovering the ball in situations of disadvantage) and the average ones who position themselves, obviously, halfway between the previous two. This translates into a duels that are always to the last breath, much more balanced than in the past, in which it is rare to witness a player’s solitary flight dictated solely by the statistics of his speed.



Goodbye Piemonte Calcio: the Turin club Juventus FC returns to FIFA with official license!

Precisely with this in mind, the new mechanics of the ‘Slide Tackle’ have been devised which allow defenders to perform in powerful slides and defuse potentially very dangerous situations, especially to counteract the unprecedented ‘Super-Throws’ which, in the right hands, could represent a really lethal weapon.

At the end of the presentation, EA Sports Vancouver wanted to emphasize how the team has also focused on the faithful reproduction of aerial movements, one of the main Achilles’ heels of the last edition of FIFA, in order to make this option more viable in the phases of attack in the small area. There will be unprecedented animations for aerial tackles and new possibilities of stopping and shooting from before that will have to be performed with almost perfect timing but which will also guarantee a certain variety to the offensive strategies.

Finally, what about the goalkeepers? They too have enjoyed some changes, especially in terms of reactivity that ensure the extreme defenders the ability to respond to even the most poisonous shots in the penalty area. Of course, to maintain a certain level of fun in the contests, it will still be possible to score spectacular goals, only it will be much more difficult to witness the blatant mistakes that have always plagued this role of the team.

Ultimately FIFA 23, the last to bear this name printed on the cover, is taking shape as the most complete and authentic ever made by EA Sports which has decided to greet its flagship product in the best possible way. There is no need to analyze the innovations made to the various modes such as Career, Volta Football, Pro Clubs and, of course, also the famous FIFA Ultimate Team, but we will have time and place, in the coming days, to talk about it in depth.



From a technical point of view, FIFA 23 has made significant steps forward, even compared to its direct predecessor.

In the meantime, warm your thumbs, EA Sports’ football legend is about to return for one last, spectacular round of the pitch.