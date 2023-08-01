Through the GfK data we can see the Top 40 best selling games in the UK in the last week. Let’s see the ranking immediately, which we remember refers only to physical copies:
- fifa 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring
- Diablo IV
- God of War Ragnarok
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Remant II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- Gran Turismo 7
- lego harry potter collection
- Sonic Origins Plus
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Mario Party Superstars
- Pokémon Violet
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- WWE 2K23
- Octopath Traveler II
- Forspoken
- Saints Row
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
- The Sims 4: Horse Ranch
- Lego 2K Drive
As you can see, in the Top 10 the only recent game is Pikmin 4 which moves into third position after the first position of the previous week. For the rest, we find highly successful works but with at least a few months behind them, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy (which was released in the old-gen version in May, remember).
The only new ones on the UK chart
If instead we look for real news of this week, the unique new games present in the Top 40 are Remnant II and Disney Illusion Island, which get 16th and 18th position. These are not particularly interesting results, but we must remember that we are talking about a ranking solely linked to games in physical format. Considering that Remnant II sold one million units at launch, it’s believable that the majority of sales were made digitally in the UK. It is certainly not new given that even in the console field, digital is increasingly important in sales reports.
That said, it is interesting to note how a game like Elden Ring is still one step away from the top 10 after a year and a half after its release: it is also credible that with the arrival of the DLC (which for now has no date) the title of FromSoftware see a surge in sales. By comparison, Diablo IV – released in early June 2023 – is one position below.
