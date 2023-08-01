As you can see, in the Top 10 the only recent game is Pikmin 4 which moves into third position after the first position of the previous week. For the rest, we find highly successful works but with at least a few months behind them, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy (which was released in the old-gen version in May, remember).

Through the GfK data we can see the Top 40 best selling games in the UK in the last week. Let’s see the ranking immediately, which we remember refers only to physical copies:

The only new ones on the UK chart

Remant II

If instead we look for real news of this week, the unique new games present in the Top 40 are Remnant II and Disney Illusion Island, which get 16th and 18th position. These are not particularly interesting results, but we must remember that we are talking about a ranking solely linked to games in physical format. Considering that Remnant II sold one million units at launch, it’s believable that the majority of sales were made digitally in the UK. It is certainly not new given that even in the console field, digital is increasingly important in sales reports.

That said, it is interesting to note how a game like Elden Ring is still one step away from the top 10 after a year and a half after its release: it is also credible that with the arrival of the DLC (which for now has no date) the title of FromSoftware see a surge in sales. By comparison, Diablo IV – released in early June 2023 – is one position below.