the world of qatar is just a short time away from being carried out, and to test the waters, some have developed simulated matches in FIFA 23 to see who would have a chance to take home the cup. And now, it is shown that the potential opponent to win the title would be neither more nor less than Argentina with Lionel Messi in the lead.

Using the game and detailed player ratings for the various game modes of the EA Sports World Cupplayed all 64 games from the group stage to the final and determined that Lionel Messi and company are destined for glory. Furthermore, according to EA Sports, Messi will win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for being the best player.

It is worth commenting that the FIFA has an impressive track record when it comes to successfully predicting the winners of the world cups. They did similar simulations before the glasses of 2010, 2014 Y 2018and each time they chose the correct winner of the tournament, with Spain , Germany Y Francelike the champions of each one.

🇪🇸✅ 2010

🇩🇪✅ 2014

🇫🇷✅ 2018

🇦🇷❓ 2022 EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🏆 https://t.co/rQ24tEwrTg pic.twitter.com/EuiyhQnPQI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 8, 2022

EA SPORTS has done well since 2010. See how the FIFA World Cup unfolded in the #FIFA23 simulation and give your feedback.

Remember that FIFA 23 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: ESPN

Publisher’s note: After having such a reputation with simulations, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Argentina came out as the better team in the end. After all their performance they have shown it in the national league.