EA’s latest financial results have revealed a 10 percent rise in sales for FIFA 23 compared to last year’s entry, while the series’ popular Ultimate Team mode seeing a six percent rise in players.

FIFA 23 is the final footballing game from EA to feature the famous FIFA branding. It will also benefit from modes reflecting the upcoming 2022 and 2023 World Cups in Qatar and Australia/New Zealand. The first of those arrives next week for all major platforms except Nintendo Switch.

EA previously boasted FIFA 23 had been a “record-breaking” release for the series, hitting 10.3 million players in its first week, making it the “biggest launch period in EA Sports FIFA franchise history”.

Here’s a deep dive into the FIFA 23 World Cup update.

Overall, though, EA saw its revenue growth slow. Madden NFL 23, EA’s other big annual sports seller, does not seem to have had such a similarly record-breaking release.

“Q2 was a solid quarter,” EA exec Chris Suh said. “We again delivered on our revenue and profit commitments, driven by our EA Sports portfolio and our multi-platform live services business.

“With our resilient business model, disciplined execution, and healthy underlying fundamentals, we are poised to deliver long-term growth.”

Next up from EA is its intriguing-looking return to Need for Speed ​​- due to launch on 2nd December.

Early 2023 will then bring the publisher’s highly-anticipated Dead Space remake, plus Star Wars Jedi Survivor.