Starting today, March 30, 2023, i Retro Kits Of fifa 23 which they pay homage 15 great teams of the pastincluding Juventus from 2017 – 2018 and Real Madrid from 2006 – 2007.
These iconic kits have been introduced to allow fans to relive football history, from the 1969-1970 Manchester City kit worn by the first team to win a UEFA Cup and a domestic cup in the same season, to the Borussia Dortmund kit from the 1975-1976 during the first promotion to the Bundesliga.
You can see some of the FIFA 23 Retro Kits in the gallery above, while below is the list of all those included:
- 1906-1907 FC Porto – This kit represents a special moment for FC Porto after its rebirth in 1906, playing the season in this timeless kit.
- 1948-1949 Club Atlético Independiente – Club Atlético Independiente celebrated their Primera Division victory with the iconic 1948/49 kit, which has long remained in the memory of fans.
- 1960-1961 Tottenham Hotspur – The 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur kit was worn by the team that won the FA Cup and First Division in 1961.
- 1967-1968 Celtic FC – Celtic’s classic 1967/68 kit was worn by the club during their legendary run to top five, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, Glasgow Cup and European Cup.
- 1969-1970 Manchester City – Manchester City’s legendary 1969/70 kit was worn by the first team to win a UEFA Cup and a domestic cup in the same season.
- 1974-1975 Atletico Madrid – Atlético Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup in the 1974/75 season wearing the famous red and white striped kit.
- 1975-1976Borussia Dortmund – This iconic kit was worn for a historic season as the club finally achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.
- 1981-1982Chelsea F.C – The striped kit has been a symbol of many famous players, including club legends Colin Lee, Peter Osgood and Ray Wilkins.
- 1984-1985Liverpool F.C – This memorable kit was worn by the 1984/85 Liverpool squad, who won the English First Division title and UEFA Cup.
- 1992-1993 Leeds United – This kit was worn as the team celebrated winning the club’s first division title.
- 1995-1996 Rangers FC – An incredible moment for Rangers fans and for this famous kit, which took them to an eighth successive Scottish Championship title.
- 1996-1997 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – PSG won both the Trophee des Champions and the UEFA Cup with the 1996/97 kit.
- 2001-2002 Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) – This kit was worn by the Lyon squad during the historic 2001/02 season which kick-started a run of seven consecutive league titles.
- 2006-2007 Real Madrid – This kit was incredibly iconic at the time, and lives on as it has inspired the club’s current kits.
- 2017-2018Juventus FC – The recent but famous 2017/18 Juventus kit was worn by global stars during a season in which the Bianconeri won both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.
