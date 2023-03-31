Starting today, March 30, 2023, i Retro Kits Of fifa 23 which they pay homage 15 great teams of the pastincluding Juventus from 2017 – 2018 and Real Madrid from 2006 – 2007.

These iconic kits have been introduced to allow fans to relive football history, from the 1969-1970 Manchester City kit worn by the first team to win a UEFA Cup and a domestic cup in the same season, to the Borussia Dortmund kit from the 1975-1976 during the first promotion to the Bundesliga.

You can see some of the FIFA 23 Retro Kits in the gallery above, while below is the list of all those included: