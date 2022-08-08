Summer is ending and, for football fans, it means only one thing: the championships resume and the new FIFA arrives on the market, in this case it is the 2023 edition, and in the past few hours all the news of the Pro Clubs mode have been announced, which has several fans coming from all over the world.

The first novelty is that in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs it will be possible to tattoo the players’ bodies. In short, it is a purely aesthetic novelty but which, we are sure, will make many fans of the most loved football simulator series ever more than happy. Of course, that’s not all.

In fact, a series of skill games will be introduced. They will be sixty-six in total and will allow your players to accumulate experience and improve as athletes. But be careful: there will be a weekly limit to the experience you can earn. Once reached, you will have to wait until the following week to earn more.

In addition, Pro Clubs will be “merged” in Volta. Basically, if you improve in one mode, you will also improve in the other. Again, the level-up cap has been lowered, to allow you to level up faster. This is because in recent years it was really hard to level up. Finally, players will receive a lot more feedback on how they performed.

Essentially, at the end of the game the best will be rewarded, in such a way as to allow even unknown players to take flight, they really deserve it. In short, it will be a very meritocratic Pro Clubs.