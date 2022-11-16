The Title Update 4 is coming to FIFA 23, and among the most important changes is the nerf of the so-called “Trivela Shot”. Here’s what it is.

EA Sports has announced the imminent publication of a new update for FIFA 23, its latest football simulation in collaboration with the international federation, fresh from the introduction of the World Cup expansion. The patch, which will bear the official name of Title Update 4, is scheduled for next week, on a date not yet specified, on all platforms. Among the most important changes is the weakening of the outside shot, which was practically lethal in the game.

FIFA 23, the Title Update 4 —

The so-called Trivela Shot will see its accuracy reduced by up to 30%. The outside shot has been so powerful so far that many even avoided entering the penalty area and kicked at the far post from sidereal distances, thus escaping the marking of the opponents and, at the same time, having a chance to score almost higher than the hit in the box. Even players with the characteristic of shooting from outside will be touched by what in jargon is called “nerf”, with a retouch, however, of only 10%. A relatively timely response considering that FIFA 23 launched in late September and the community has been complaining about this issue ever since.

The other changes —

Other improvements also include improved target selection for semi-assisted through balls, which will now be less prone to underpowering and landing in defenders’ feet, and improved consistency in the Ball Roll skill move. Furthermore, on FUT Champions, a counter of wins and losses has been added in all phases of the competition (including qualifiers), while some kits, celebrations, balls, boots, pre-match sequences, commentary jokes, stadiums have been updated , interface elements, broadcaster packages and negotiation scenes. For the complete changelog, you can consult the Trello channel from FIFA 23 developers.