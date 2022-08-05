EA Sports continues its round of news presentations on FIFA 23. After having had the opportunity a few days ago to see an extensive gameplay video on Career mode, today he saw fit to show us a trailer focused on the “Match Experience” that is, in everything that makes the simulator a proposal capable of let us experience the thrill of a great match on a football field

The developer has been trying to improve this area for several years and FIFA 23 will not be outdone. Therefore, in recent months, work has been done on the incorporation of new functions that will take the environment and the quality of the matches to new levels, starting with greater realism. For example, the goals will have new 3D textures capable of reproducing the characteristic ripple of a ball hitting the net. In addition, the audience in the stadiums will feel more alive, with a greater variety of fans, new types of outfits and much more.

Since its announcement, it has been made clear that FIFA 23 wants to be the year in which women’s football will gain ground and importance in video games as well. Therefore in the game we will have female referees, with mixed teams in Ultimate Team, Pro Club and more.

Finally, the arrival of new cameras with a reduced depth of field is highlighted to bring the match experience closer to current broadcasts. The team has been working on a more casual musical environment for matches that can even replace commentary. Finally, new post-goal sound effects are recorded, including sirens, buzzers and more.

FIFA 23 will be available from September 30th.

Source: Push Square