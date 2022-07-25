Juventus will be part of the FIFA 23 roster of licensed teams. The announcement came through the social channels of the historic football simulator, on which a wonderful trailer appeared starring the Piedmontese team and the wonderful city of Turin and with Claudio Marchisio, Juventus legend, exceptional testimonial.

In the trailer we see the champions who are now part of the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri and those who once contributed to making it great. In the background the wonders of Turin, the city that gave birth to the Juventus team, among which the Allianz Stadium stands out, the stadium in which the Old Lady plays her home games.

This is a multi-year agreement, so it will continue to be in effect beyond next year, when EA’s football simulator changes its name and leaves the FIFA wording and will be called EA Sports FC.. In addition to the rights of the team, EA also bought the reproduction rights, as we said, of the Allianz Stadium.

Furthermore, Claudio Marchisio, testimonial of the trailer, will join the roster of FUT Heroes and Dusan Vlahovic, current number 9 of the team, will be one of the testimonials of the new FIFA 23. In short, Juventus returns to the football simulator and does it in great style, at the end of a partnership signed at the time with Konami, never renewed.