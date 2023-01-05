Here comes the complete report on the gaming market of UK in 2022after a first “teaser” by Christopher Dring, with the data that confirm FIFA 23 as best-selling game of the year and Nintendo Switch as best-selling console.

We had already seen that Nintendo Switch had managed to conquer the top of the chart of best-selling consoles in the UK for the year 2022, but now there is a more defined picture also with regard to the software. It was, however, a rather under-performing year: software sales dropped by 6%, although those of new games increased by 20%, while console sales dropped by 29%. decline which involved all platforms on the market.

34.2 million copies of video games were sold in the UK in 2022 according to GSD data, which is expected to track both physical and digital copies. Despite the general decline, new games from major franchises have all seen a increase in sales over the previous year: FIFA 23 was up 4%, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was up 67% over Vanguard, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were up 36% over the previous year as well. to Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This is the 2022 software ranking:

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto 5 God of War Ragnarok FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Sports

On the front hardware, according to GfK figures 2 million units were sold in the UK during 2022, a 29% drop on the previous year. Nintendo Switch turns out to be the best-selling console, with PS5 following and Xbox Series X|S in third position.

All consoles suffered a decline in sales compared to the previous year: 27.5% less for Nintendo Switch, 33% less for PS5 and 15% less for Xbox Series X|S, which therefore seems to have suffered the least significant decline. In any case, all the consoles have come quite close in terms of overall results, with less than 60,000 units of difference between the competitors, according to what reported by GamesIndustry.biz.