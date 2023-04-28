EA Sports has announced a novelty related to FIFA 23: the Team of the Season chosen by the Community is now available in the game. Chosen by fans from the best leagues in the world, this year’s TOTS Community includes players like Andy Robertson (Liverpool FC), David De Gea (Manchester United FC) and Kingsly Coman (Bayern München). Below is the list of players who will be available in the game, available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, starting today:

David De Gea – Spain – Manchester United

James Tavernier – England – Rangers FC

Nathan Aké – Holland – Manchester City

Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Liverpool

Kim Min Jae – Korea – Naples

Kingsley Coman – France – Bayern München

Khéphren Thuram – France – OCG Nice

Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Manchester City

Rodrygo – Brazil – Real Madrid

Alexis Sánchez – Chile – Olympique de Marseille

Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Arsenal