EA Sports has announced a novelty related to FIFA 23: the Team of the Season chosen by the Community is now available in the game. Chosen by fans from the best leagues in the world, this year’s TOTS Community includes players like Andy Robertson (Liverpool FC), David De Gea (Manchester United FC) and Kingsly Coman (Bayern München). Below is the list of players who will be available in the game, available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, starting today:
- David De Gea – Spain – Manchester United
- James Tavernier – England – Rangers FC
- Nathan Aké – Holland – Manchester City
- Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Liverpool
- Kim Min Jae – Korea – Naples
- Kingsley Coman – France – Bayern München
- Khéphren Thuram – France – OCG Nice
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Manchester City
- Rodrygo – Brazil – Real Madrid
- Alexis Sánchez – Chile – Olympique de Marseille
- Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Arsenal
