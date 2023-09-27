EA Sports FC 24 will officially arrive in stores on September 29th but, in the meantime, the predecessor, i.e FIFA 23, came to a bad end. The game was pulled from all digital stores a few hours ago.

The only way we can buy a new copy of FIFA 23 is with a physical disk or with an EA Play subscription: EA has not yet provided an explanation regarding the incident.

It is assumed that this sudden removal depends precisely on the fact that its successor, namely EA Sports FC 24, will be the first EA football game not to have the official “FIFA” license.

Probably, based on some agreements between the two companies, the title released last year could not no longer be supportedbringing the game to a quick death.

Ours, obviously, are only guesses as neither EA nor FIFA have yet expressed their opinion on the matter. For a few days, unless you have early access to EA Sports FC 24paradoxically FIFA 22 will be the most recent EA football title that can be purchased on digital stores.

The event is causing discussion in the community, with numerous users having reported on social media their disappointment in discovering that acquiring FIFA 23 has become essentially impossible.