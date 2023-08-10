During the Women’s Soccer World Cup, fifa 23 has been updated to add the Moroccan soccer player to the game Nouhaila Petrol the first to appear in virtual form wearing a hijabs . Actually, Gasoline was already in the game, but without the hijab.

An important novelty

To underline the novelty is the release note itselfwhich reads: “Updated the Nouhaïla Benzina soccer player’s model to include her headgear.”

The possibility of using the hijab on the pitch is a fairly recent novelty for real football as well. Previously FIFA did not allow it, due to the risk of head or neck injuries, but since March 2014 it has been declared usable, i.e. it has been decided that it is possible to wear headgear for religious reasons.

FIFA 16 was the first installment in the series to include women’s football, in the form of national teams. Club teams have also been added in FIFA 23, while with EA Sports FC 24 women will also arrive in the mode Ultimate Team, in which mixed teams can be created.