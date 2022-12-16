Officially the World Cup Qatar will be ending this week, a roller coaster of emotions that is shaping up for Argentina to position itself as the world champion. For that same reason, EA Sports has decided to light the flame to end the year, so users will be able to play FIFA 23 completely free of charge on a limited basis.

Of course, there is an important detail to consider, since the only ones who can give the game their respective taste are the users of pcspecifically those who have installed the application of Steam. To this is added that at this moment the game has an interesting discount, approximately 60% in its two editions.

As already mentioned, the use of the sports video game has a time limit, so users have until the next Decembre 19th to be able to squeeze as much as possible from the player profile. It is worth commenting, that there is the possibility of transferring the save data for those who want to buy the final version after the free period.

Editor’s note: It seems that the end of the year is a time to give licorice, since it is like the third company that offers its games for free, well, maybe not for free, but a trial that gives time to play the full title for many days.