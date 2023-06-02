Electronic Arts today announced the Team of the Season from the A league For FIFA 23 FUTor the dream team of the best players selected on the basis of the performances seen throughout the Serie A season, so let’s see what it is.

Voting involved EA SPORTS and Lega Serie A executives for the composition of the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS), now available in-game. Here is the list of players:

11 holders

Wojciech SZCZESNY (Juventus)

Giovanni DI LORENZO (Naples)

Gleison BREMER (Juventus)

Minjae Kim (Naples)

Theo Hernandez (Milan)

Sandro TONALI (Milan)

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Nicolò BARELLA (Inter)

Khvicha KVARATSKHELIA (Naples)

Rafael LEAO (Milan)

Victor OSIMHEN (Naples)

Reserves

Chris SMALLING (Rome)

Gabriel STREFEZZA (Lecce)

Paulo DYBALA (Rome)

Lautaro MARTINEZ (Inter)

The eleven best interpreters of the championship were selected, starting from an initial list of 45 players, through a vote that took into account 50% of the preferences expressed by the fans, while the other 50% was made up of the choices of a jury of Directors of sports newspapers, based on criteria of sporting merit and fairness on the playing field.

The FUT cards corresponding to the Serie A Team of the Season, with the players in question, are available from today within FIFA 23, in the Ultimate Team section. Recall that recently FIFA 23 was made available in the catalog of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.