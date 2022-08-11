Electronic Arts he hasn’t forgotten his most important variant of the game. FIFA 23 will include FIFA Ultimate Team and the developers have prepared some interesting changes and news for players.

Over the course of two weeks, EA unveiled a number of changes to the game. However, perhaps the most anticipated changes are those of FUT, a very important mode for the company as the biggest gains come from her. In FIFA 23, the developers have made some important decisions, let’s see which ones.

First of all, the agreement was completely upset. It is now much easier for players to prepare their dream teams, as joining players will be more intuitive and EA won’t penalize players as much for mismatch. The studio decided to give players more freedom in creating lineups, thus increasing diversity and creativity.

EA has also confirmed important details on the FUT icons: if a player is in the right position, they will always have a complete understanding and, in addition, the developers want to significantly increase the number of players in the foreground. Heroes will include Ricardo Carvalho, Park Ji-sung and Yaya Toure, among others.

Electronic Arts has once again decided to renew FUT by offering players new opportunities to earn rewards: FIFA 23 will present FUT Moments, short single-player scenarios for which we will earn Stars. The currency can be changed in a special shop (Star Gallery), which is updated with the trend of the season.

We remind you that FIFA 23 will be available from September 30 on PC and console.

Source: VGC