EA Sports has made it available FIFA 23 in free format during the weekend. Already at the time of writing it is possible to access the football game at no cost via Steam: the promotion lasts two days and at the end of these it will not be possible to continue, but the saves will remain available in case you want to buy the game.
fifa 23 on Steam is also in discount at a price of €14.79 in the standard version and at a price of €35.99 for the Ultimate Edition. Both promotions will run until August 21, 2023. The game is also included with EA Play for €3.99 a month.
FIFA 23, waiting for EA Sports FC 24
fifa 23 is the latest installment in the Electronic Arts series that uses the FIFA license. The next chapter of the saga will in fact be called EA Sports FC 24. However, this does not affect the licenses of the teams, players, stadiums and cups, which are contracted separately.
Although EA Sports FC 24 will be the bearer of various innovations, FIFA 23 has not failed to offer something new, such as women’s teams and the Women’s World Cup. Like every chapter, FIFA 23 has also proposed various technological improvements.
