Electronic Arts has released the FIFA World Cup 2022 game mode, available as a no-cost update for FIFA 23. Players will be able to dress up in the uniforms of any of the 32 qualified nations in an authentic reproduction of the entire 2022 FIFA World Cup. from the opening match to the final. There are several game modes, including FIFA World Cup: Live, Your FIFA World Cup, as well as participating in a series of new FIFA Ultimate Team Campaigns. From November 21 to December 18, FIFA World Cup: Live, an EA Sports World Cup curated experience, will be available to players only on FIFA 23. Unlike previously seen in a FIFA, this new live experience will be updated during the group and single elimination stages of the tournament, allowing players to follow each match with authentic schedules and teams.

New FUT campaigns expected to be released from November 11th to December 23rd. The original team kits, stadium settings, images, game balls, dedicated commentary and much more will accompany fans until the final coronation of the world champion. Additionally, fans who play FIFA 23 by January 3, 2023 will receive two FIFA World Cup History Makers to add to their FIFA Ultimate Team. During the “World Cup Path to Glory” event, scheduled for November 11-23, FUT fans will be able to count on 30 World Cup heroes, presented in a custom themed shell. Until November 19, fans can cast their vote for who will win it all with the FIFA World Cup prediction on EA.com. By placing a prediction linked to their EA Account, fans will receive three limited-time FIFA World Cup Player Items to add to their squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.