Although the critics have not been very kind to FIFA 23, has been doing acceptably in sales, since this delivery means the end for the franchise, at least in the name part. In fact, one of the purchase reasons that most called users was that in the future a mode of the Qatar World Cup which is celebrated in November.

Through social networks, it has been shared that some players have already managed to enter said game mode without many problems, specifically those who have a console PlayStation 5. Many show the game modes and the way to play matches in Ultimate Team. To enter you have to activate Multiplayer Activities of the console, and put the option of the world Cup.

How to access FIFA 23 World Cup Mode on PS5 ✅🫡 pic.twitter.com/A0yRf9WXCr — FUT Mentor (@FUTMentor) October 12, 2022

Instead of the 32 national teams for the World Cup, there will be 48 teams in total, and it will be playable in four different sub-modes: FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Kick-off, Online Tournament and FIFA World Cup 2022. EA Sports toIt still does not come out to confirm if they are going to release the mode for everyone in general.

Via: Twitter

Publisher’s note: The world cup celebration in Qatar draws a lot of attention, so having these game modes is only going to get the fans excited. Sure EA will do something about it after learning all this.