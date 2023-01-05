The Cristiano Ronaldo Of fifa 23 you saw the rating cut in some game modes, after the player’s transfer to Saudi Arabia. This is the lowest evaluation of the last twelve years, which has projected it out of the world top 10, where it had been for several years now.

In short, it seems that going to play in theAl Nassr, a team from the Saudi Pro League, has not done well with its virtual rating, which has dropped to 88 (he will console himself with the money he received for the signing). Naturally, his fans didn’t take it well, but in this case they can do very little about it.

Also decreased the values ​​of some of his features: Dribbling dropped from 84 to 81 and stamina from 74 to 70. Ronaldo hasn’t dropped this low since FIFA 11.

For now its values ​​have been cut in the offline mode, like that Career or Kick-Off. Soon Ronaldo with the Al Nassr shirt will be added to the Ultimate Team, but it is easy to predict that he will not maintain his previous values, i.e. the 90 at the start of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed until 2025 with Al Nassr. At this point we are curious to see his rating in EA Sports FC 24 (the name that FIFA 24 should have), which will be decided based on his performance on the pitch.