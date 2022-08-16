Electronic Arts and Marvel Entertainment have announced a collaboration to bring to the field a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team superheroes in FIFA 23, revisited and inspired by the Marvel comics. Thanks to this collaboration, a selection of players will be transformed into protagonists with super powers, starting with our Claudio Marchisio who becomes the “Principino”. To celebrate their club and national team careers, every FUT FIFA World Cup Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT card at the launch of the World Cup game mode, while the basic versions of the FUT Heroes will be available as soon as the launch of FIFA 23. The collaboration will include other items related to fan favorite heroes, immortalized as heroes at Marvel, including cheering items, kits, footballs and more. Fans will also be able to get their hands on an upcoming Marvel Heroes online comic along with the biographies written by Marvel, in limited physical quantities that will be made available at a later time. More information on both in-game items and comic availability will be made available later. The players who will book FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21, they will also receive a limited-time FIFA World Cup Hero item.