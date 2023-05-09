fifa 23 in a few days it will become part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play. Mark the date on your calendar: it will be available to subscribers starting from Tuesday 16 May 2023i.e. in exactly one week.

The arrival of the game on the two services had already been anticipated for some time, given that all titles published by Electronic Arts after a certain period of time are included in the EA Play subscription, a service which, as you know, is in turn included within Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC and cross-country consoles. However, a precise date was missing and now it has finally arrived.

For the rest FIFA 23 does not need great presentations and for all the details we refer you to our review. We are talking about the most recent iteration of the football series from EA Sports and the last one that will use the name “FIFA”.

Starting this year, the series will be renamed “EA Sports FC,” with details on the next game to be revealed in July. In the meantime, you can read our interview with David Jackson, VP of brand at EA Sports, who talked about the evolution of the series.

What do you think, will you take advantage of Xbox Game Pass and EA Play to play FIFA 23?