EA Sports and Marvel have announced a partnership for the new cards FUT heroes of the Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 23. Thanks to this collaboration 21 of the most important players in the history of modern football will become true Marvel superheroes, complete with unique illustrations and special objects that represent the most memorable moments of their careers, as well as a special version for the World Cup.

The top 5 top players were announced a few hours ago, with the rest to be revealed over the next few weeks. Among the superheroes of Ultimate Team we find “Il Principino” Claudio Marchisio, “The Brave” Landon Donovan, “The Anticipator” Ricardo Carvalho, “The Citadel” Yaya Touré and “Tigerheart” Park Ji-Sung. You can see their illustrations from FUT Heroes in the gallery below.

FUT Heroes will be available at the launch of FIFA 23 and will receive an additional special version of the FIFA World Cup starting from 11 November.

We therefore have two versions: a basic version and a FIFA World Cup version. The basic version will be dedicated to a memorable moment in your career in a club, while the FIFA World Cup version will celebrate an important contribution offered with the jersey of the club. national and will enjoy improved ratings compared to their basic objects, depending on the moment they lived in the national team.

We remind you that FIFA 23 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch (in Legacy Edition) starting from September 30, 2022. We talked about the news coming for the FUT in our FIFA 23 Ultimate Team preview.