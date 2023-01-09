EA Sports has released the official list of nominees for the Team of the Year (TOTY) of FIFA 23. The list includes the best players from around the world and fans will be able to have their say on who deserves a place in the prestigious TOTY XI. The squad includes a variety of players from all sides, including well-known names such as Ballon d’Or winners Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi, as well as young stars such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Aurelien Tchouameni. Players who have emerged as stars for their country in the 2022 World Cup have also been included in the list, including Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Voting begins on 10 January at 17:00 CET and closes on Tuesday 17 January at 8:59, the final squad will be revealed on Thursday 19 January. The Team of the Year will also arrive on FIFA Mobile starting February 2nd. The full list of TOTY nominees:

GOALKEEPERS

Thibaut Courtois

Gregor Kobel

Mike Maignan

Alisson

Ederson

Wojciech Szczęsny

Kevin Trapp

Yassine Bounou

Hugo Lloris

Emilino Martínez

DEFENDERS

Marcos Acuna

Marquinhos

Cristiano Biraghi

João Cancelo

Jonathan Clauss

Thiago Silva

Alphonso Davis

Jeremie Frimpong

Éder Militão

Ruben Dias

Grimaldo

Ahraf Hakimi

Theo Hernández

Reece James

Kalidou Koulibaly

Nicolas Otamendi

Gleison Bremer

Niklas Süle

Fikayo Tomori

Kieran Trippier

Virgil van Dijk

Joško Gvardiol

Jules Koundé

Christian Romero

Dayot Upamecano

MIDDLEFIELDS

Nicholas Barella

Jude Bellingham

Steven Berghuis

Marcelo Brozovic

Bernard Silva

Kevin DeBruyne

Moussa Diaby

Nabil Fekir

Seko Fofana

Pedro

Vincent Grifo

Rodri

Daichi Kamada

Joshua Kimmich

Filip Kostic

Tony Kroos

Merino

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Luka Modric

Martin Ødegaard

Parejo

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka

Aurélien Tchouameni

Sandro Tonali

Federico Valverde

Casemiro

Sofyan Amrabat

Bruno Fernandes

Ritsu Doan

Enzo Fernández

Ivan Perisic

Adrian Rabiot

FORWARDERS