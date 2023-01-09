EA Sports has released the official list of nominees for the Team of the Year (TOTY) of FIFA 23. The list includes the best players from around the world and fans will be able to have their say on who deserves a place in the prestigious TOTY XI. The squad includes a variety of players from all sides, including well-known names such as Ballon d’Or winners Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi, as well as young stars such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Aurelien Tchouameni. Players who have emerged as stars for their country in the 2022 World Cup have also been included in the list, including Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Voting begins on 10 January at 17:00 CET and closes on Tuesday 17 January at 8:59, the final squad will be revealed on Thursday 19 January. The Team of the Year will also arrive on FIFA Mobile starting February 2nd. The full list of TOTY nominees:
GOALKEEPERS
- Thibaut Courtois
- Gregor Kobel
- Mike Maignan
- Alisson
- Ederson
- Wojciech Szczęsny
- Kevin Trapp
- Yassine Bounou
- Hugo Lloris
- Emilino Martínez
DEFENDERS
- Marcos Acuna
- Marquinhos
- Cristiano Biraghi
- João Cancelo
- Jonathan Clauss
- Thiago Silva
- Alphonso Davis
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Éder Militão
- Ruben Dias
- Grimaldo
- Ahraf Hakimi
- Theo Hernández
- Reece James
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Nicolas Otamendi
- Gleison Bremer
- Niklas Süle
- Fikayo Tomori
- Kieran Trippier
- Virgil van Dijk
- Joško Gvardiol
- Jules Koundé
- Christian Romero
- Dayot Upamecano
- MIDDLEFIELDS
- Nicholas Barella
- Jude Bellingham
- Steven Berghuis
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Bernard Silva
- Kevin DeBruyne
- Moussa Diaby
- Nabil Fekir
- Seko Fofana
- Pedro
- Vincent Grifo
- Rodri
- Daichi Kamada
- Joshua Kimmich
- Filip Kostic
- Tony Kroos
- Merino
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Luka Modric
- Martin Ødegaard
- Parejo
- Lorenzo Pellegrini
- Declan Rice
- Bukayo Saka
- Aurélien Tchouameni
- Sandro Tonali
- Federico Valverde
- Casemiro
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Bruno Fernandes
- Ritsu Doan
- Enzo Fernández
- Ivan Perisic
- Adrian Rabiot
FORWARDERS
- Iago Aspas
- Wissam Ben Yedder
- Karim Benzema
- Rafael Leao
- Neymar Jr.
- Vinicius Jr.
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Joao Felix
- Gabriel Jesus
- Phil Foden
- Cody Gakpo
- Erling Haaland
- Borja Iglesias
- Cyrus Immobile
- Harry Kane
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Robert Lewandowski
- Sadio Mané
- Lautaro Martinez
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Christopher Nkunku
- Darwin Nunez
- Victor Osimhen
- Mohammed Salah
- Heung Min Son
- Martin Terrier
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Olivier Giroud
- Antoine Griezmann
