As of November 9, the versions of FIFA 23 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC will get as a free upgrade to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch edition will not have this section or a condensed version.

However, The World Cup in FIFA 23 will allow you to play with the 32 teams qualified for the tournament And if that wasn’t enough, it will also give you the chance to pick any other national team that didn’t make it to the event to try and win the trophy.

Between November 21 and December 18, the soccer game of EA Sports It will allow players to relive various World Cup matches in both local and online multiplayer. There is also the opportunity to play online tournaments using the national teams with their respective updated squads.

Source: EA Sports

If that wasn’t enough FIFA UltimateTeam It will have World Cup players, activities alluding to the tournament and much more that the user will be able to take advantage of so that their team progresses in the best possible way.

We also recommend: FIFA 23 will have the UEFA Women’s Champions League

FUT will also have their World Cup Heroes cards that have a special frame. When the World Cup competition reaches the quarterfinals, we will also have the World Cup FUT Phenoms that increase the abilities of various world stars.

Unfortunately, FIFA 23 will only have 2 of the World Cup stadiums instead of all of them as was the case with individual games. We are left with the question of why this decision was reached; Could it have been the lack of time? Question of interests? We’re not going to know that answer soon.

What do you think about the news? Are you going to enter the event of the year? You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.