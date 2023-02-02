fifa 23 aims to become thebest-selling episode ever for the series football produced by Electronic Arts: the company’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, announced it during the last meeting with investors relating to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Featuring the best launch ever for the franchise, with more than ten million players, FIFA 23 saw pre-orders grow 4% year-over-year and a 50% increase in sales in the USA compared to the numbers totaled by FIFA 22.

That’s not all: FIFA 23 also brought about a record level of involvement during the quarter from October to December last year, clearly in correspondence with i Soccer World Championships which were held in Qatar.

As you know, from 2023 FIFA will become EA Sports FC and it will be interesting to understand if the name change will negatively affect the results of the franchise, making it less recognizable, or if the positive progression will be kept.

Further details can be found in our FIFA 23 review.