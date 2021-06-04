Although the changes in the series are not usually very large, FIFA 22 would have an online career mode, making it the first game in the franchise to include this feature. This is of course speculation that has started from a new job listing posted by EA to work on the next game in the series. This listing was first discovered by TechRadar. EA lists a number of FIFA online services that include a mysterious nod to an online career mode.
The career mode in FIFA titles past and present is a totally single player experience. If, as this job offer seems to suggest, FIFA 22 would have an online career mode, this would be a renewal for the game and it will be the fans who will have to judge how positive this seems to them.
Fans of FIFA’s Career Mode have long been unhappy with the way EA treats the mode, accusing the publisher of spending more and more resources your way Ultimate Team. In a purely business sense, this is quite understandable considering that it is possibly the largest source of income for the company. However, if it turns out that FIFA 22 would have an online career mode, players would have the option of playing a full season with a friend.
See EA implementing Cooperative / Competitive seasons in FIFA 22 It is not the most unlikely scenario, especially considering that F1 2021 is doing the same in the first F1 title published by EA after the Codemasters acquisition.
