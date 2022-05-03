EA Sports announced plans to test how cross-play works for FIFA 22, so that anyone can play with their friends regardless of the platform they connect from. At the moment it has not been specified when it will be available, the company limits itself to highlighting that it will soon arrive in test form.

Only the PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Stadia versions will be the only ones in which cross-play will be compatible, while the game modes in which it will be activated will be online seasons and games with friends, leaving out the rest of the modes of game.

However, that doesn’t mean it will be like this forever, because EA has pointed out that this is just a test it wants to run. The team is in fact convinced that the information obtained will serve to add cross-play in more ways, but in this case it will be a limited function to reduce the possibility of problems arising.

Once activated, the option in question will appear at the bottom right of the screen, so anyone can use this function or remove it whenever they want. This is a test that arrives, yes, towards the final moments of FIFA 22, but which still prepares the ground for the next chapter of the game.

Source: PSU