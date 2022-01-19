Many players were looking forward to it and, as usual, in the middle of the year comes the big update in this case of FIFA 22, which changes the cards on the table and not just a little, especially as regards the general gameplay and the mode FUT (Fifa Ultimate Team).

Let’s face it, FIFA 22 (which we talked about extensively in our review that you can find by clicking here) this year is not a great thing, but it remains the only valid choice since the market does not offer any direct competitor.

The new update promises to fix some problems, big and small, encountered by the game community, which every year helps EA by reporting these errors.

The development house today made the patch notes dedicated to update 1.16, below you will find all the improvements applied, explaining where they went to work.

Here are the improvements on FUT.

During away matches on FUT, players will see their own court line colors instead of their opponent’s. The market and stadium search filters have been updated to match the player’s appearance and functionality.

Fixed additional instances where some players would see an initialization message when attempting matchmaking in Division Rivals and could not find an opponent.

In some cases, team management options are blocked during a Division Rivals match.

Very rarely, players were unable to access the FUT menu.

Some elements of the SBC interface were not displayed correctly.

The game UI was sometimes not showing some players.

Some missions were not counted towards the progression of the objectives.

The FUT Champions progress bar was not always displaying correctly after losing a match, but it was just a visual issue.

The FUT screen was not always showing the navigation tabs.

A UI element was unintentionally available in the menus.

Co-op Lobby Captain could not select the Edit Squad option while he was the only player in the lobby.

Sometimes the friends list was not displayed.

The improvements don’t end there, as the gameplay has also been tweaked.

Uncontrolled players, if positioned between a passing line, will intercept the ball instead of letting it slip.

Some dribbles can only be done when help is active.

Player switching on crosses, when set to automatic, will occur slightly faster.

Reduced shot assistance if shooting at the goalkeeper’s post.

Changed the positioning of the players on the defensive corners.

Improved defensive marking on short corners.

The AI ​​can take different types of shots if controlled by the CPU.

Defenders will no longer allow themselves to be crushed like they used to.

Reduced the frequency of CPU-controlled AI fouls.

Removed some animations when the player tried to intercept some situations.

Other issues fixed

Goalkeepers were sometimes unable to parry when shots were aimed close to them, between the knees and the head.

When playing games with the Defensive Depth Custom Tactics Slider set to 70 or higher, defenders could inadvertently squeeze too much into their own half.

If you miss the direction of a passage, you will now have more possibilities to change your choice during the race.

In some situations, goalkeepers did not successfully save on shots that were within diving distance.

Fixed player switching with the right stick.

In rare cases, goalkeepers let in low enough shots that were simple enough to block.

Decreased the duration of the doubling of marking.

When you protect the ball with your body or play physical, it will be impossible to change the player as long as you press the button.

Referees will be more severe on fouls.

New animation on defensive tackles.

Speed ​​up the conclusions on goal.

In the open field some defenders suddenly slowed down.

Increased the reactivity of the goalkeepers on low balls.

Sometimes skills started randomly.

Goalkeepers will not necessarily fall to the ground after blocking the ball.

The celebrations have been made more dynamic.

In some cases the CPU did not regain the ball.

Fixed chest control.

Fixed connection stability especially during penalties.

Career mode

Youth players sometimes came out with unrealistic stats.

The youth boys had no number and name on their shirts.

Sometimes the roles of some players were not updated.

The 2005 players created by the game were displayed dated 1980.

A player’s growth often froze suddenly.

These are certainly the most important news on the new FIFA 22 update on gameplay and FUT, we hope we have been useful to you.