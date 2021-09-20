This year promises to be a great football challenge which, like never before, risks marking the market for sports simulators. We are talking about the eternal challenge between FIFA and PES, sorry, eFootball, which comes in version free-to-play for the first time in its history. If the fight for supremacy has always been about the quality of the game and the contents, this time two completely different philosophies will also collide: on the one hand Konami will try to grow its user base thanks to the free formula while EA, thanks to a consolidated strategy, has thought about giving more thickness to production through new development techniques, so as to make the experience even more realistic . Here we are, then, with the information for both games freely accessible, but the question, albeit with a small difference, is still the same: FIFA 22 or eFootball?

The FIFA 22 strategy

Let’s start with the defending champion, the game that in recent years has dominated the videogame market from a football point of view. The FIFA 22 scheme changes drastically and the largest introduction and undoubtedly that of HyperMotion: this technology has made it possible to faithfully record, and simultaneously, the movements – in match – of 22 professional athletes; we’re not talking about players of the caliber of Messi, but it’s a start nonetheless. Thanks to this, and above all through the power of the new consoles, it was possible to insert many new animations which make reactions and plays even more realistic than in the past.

The feeling, moreover, is that the general experience has been slowed down more than the last chapters, encouraging the good game made of ball turns, phrasing and sudden verticalizations. A more modern football so to speak, but there is a risk that in order to promote the spectacular, the intensity and rhythm are lost. However, actions under development will also be helped by better AI, now much more reactive and able to make different choices, especially in the possession phase. You will therefore have several options, and not the usual easy-to-read ones. Therefore, a more complete and important tactical preparation for the match enters the scene, so an excellent organization will be essential to control the matches or read some key moments. These are just some of EA’s big changes worth noting, given that the development house will also aim to increase the content already present, including custom games and a new career mode, so as to create an even more complete experience and that begins to wink at some aspects of Football Manager.

The eFootball strategy

Inevitable that the first point in favor of eFootball is related to its free-to-play form, which will undoubtedly intrigue many players. However, both the form of communication and that of the contents have been, so far, quite confusing. Indeed, although the game will be released regularly on September 30th, apparently there will also be a paid DLC (about € 40) available in pre-order, which includes some content related to microtransactions. On top of that, the game will be in its infancy at least until the fall. The updates will bring new features, such as cross-platform matchmaking and support for mobile controllers, will be released frequently in the coming months and will always be free.

Future content and game modes will be offered to players both for free and with a premium option. However, from the moment of release the players will have few teams to play offline: Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Corinthias, Arsenal, Flamengo, River Plate and San Paolo. Furthermore, the players they will be able to use the cross platform to find opponents on all platforms, so you can take advantage of the constant online events and earn different rewards. As mentioned above, however, the real update will arrive in the fall: key features will be added including the Creative Teams. At the same time, the new monetization model of the platform will also be introduced, rebalanced to ensure that all players reach the same potential, regardless of how many and which items they have purchased in-game.

In addition to the above, there will be lots of other content such as the Creative League, the Tour Event and much more. The problem, however, is that all this will come in the course of construction and it will be necessary to see if the players will be willing to wait. At present eFootball is still a construction site, and we will only be able to understand the direction of production well after the release of the first major update arriving by December.

Conclusions

It seems clear that eFotball has anticipated by a year what will probably become FIFA in the next chapter, at least for the online component: a stand alone title that includes, at least for EA, the now increasingly played FIFA Ultimate Team. For this season the Konami title starts more with the lights off, with a good strategy if seen in the long term, but highly risky if you think about the speed at which the market moves. Considering what has been announced so far, eFotball will arrive with its first update by December, while FIFA 22 will arrive in stores in its final version as early as September 26th. Adding other doubts about Konami production is the fact that, at least until today, the stock seemed a clear step back from last year as well, not only in the quality of the animations but also in the construction of the real maneuvers, with athletes who do not seem to be particularly reactive. In conclusion, for this season EA’s product seems to have an edge in all respects, the only real and concrete advantage of the competition is the free-to-play form, a force that will probably cease to exist already with the next FIFA chapter.