The “preview” envelopes allow you to see the content that you have played before buying it.

EA Sports introduced a striking new feature in FIFA 21 last summer. Well, to be exact, it did it in FIFA Ultimate Team mode, and it was striking for being an example of transparency around the criticized loot boxes from FIFA. Yes, we mean those “preview” envelopes introduced in FUT, allowing players to preview the contents of an envelope before purchasing it, to then decide whether or not they are willing to spend their money on it. Some packs that will be available at launch in FIFA 22.

The fact that loot boxes are opaque boxes with random contents They are one of the main reasons why they are considered gambling by regulatory bodies. And, in fact, the court of the Netherlands condemned EA Sports for the use of the FIFA Ultimate Team packs in a game for minors. To solve this, the company introduced in summer these envelopes that allow you to see their content before you buy them. We select the envelope, we see the letters that will touch us in it to open it and, with that information in our hands, we can make a more honest decision regarding your purchase.

Preview envelope in FIFA 21

While it is a feature that can probably subtract some sales from EA, the company has not hesitated to include it again in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as stated in the FIFA blog: “Following a positive reception from fans after introducing them to FIFA 21, the Preview Packs will be available in FIFA 22 […] As a reminder, Preview Packs are a type of envelope that allows you to see all the specific elements that they contain “.

“Once you have seen what the envelope contains, you can choose whether to buy it, either with FUT Coins or with FIFA Points. “At launch, the game will include this feature in both the Premium Gold packs and the Premium Silver packs, although it is understood that it will also be used in the different special envelopes that are published during the year, as happened in FIFA 21. A very positive action for users by EA, and more knowing that the micropayments of their titles generate the equivalent of selling 130 million games a year .

FIFA 22 will be available October 1st this year, both on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as well as on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia. The new installment of EA’s sports simulator has signed a new agreement with the Italian Serie A, and its managers have released the list of the 22 best players in FIFA 22, so you can be warned. If you want to know more about the game, these are our impressions of FIFA 22 next-gen.

