FIFA 22 will see the announcement of candidates for the Team of the Year 2021 from FIFA Ultimate Team starting at 5pm today, January 7, 2022.

Exactly twelve months after the announcement of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year, we will once again be able to vote for our favorite players as Electronic Arts will reveal the finalists and find out at the end which team will be the result of that selection.

“EA SPORTS FIFA Team of the Year invites fans to ‘vote for the best’ by voting for their favorite players and create their ideal line-up from a list of 80 candidates who have had the best performances in world football during 2021, “reads the press release.

“The Team Of The Year last year it garnered over 10 million votes from fans who made it the definitive line-up of the eleven best in the world. Candidates will be announced on all EA SPORTS FIFA social channels, including Twitter, Instagram And Facebook. “

The candidate announcement program is as follows:



Friday 7 January 2022 at 17:00 CET – Candidate forwards

Saturday 8 January 2022 at 17:00 CET – Candidate midfielders

Sunday 9 January 2022 at 17:00 CET – Candidate defenders and goalkeepers

Fans will be able to select and share their starting lineup for the 2021 Team of the Year during the voting period which begins Monday 10 January 2022 at 17:00 CET and runs until 08:59 CET on 17 January 2022.