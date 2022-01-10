FIFA 22 is preparing to crown the Team of the Year 2021 for the mode Ultimate Team: the list of candidates is now complete and voting is open.
Protagonist of a record launch with over 9 million players, FIFA 22 gives its users the opportunity every year to vote for the players who will be part of the Team of the Year, and once again the list of athletes is really interesting. There he is!
Team of the Year 2021, goalkeepers
- Courtois
- Donnarumma
- Ederson
- Maignan
- Martine
- Mendy
- Oblak
Team of the Year 2021, the defenders
- Alaba
- Alexander-Arnold
- Azpilicueta
- Bonucci
- Chiellini
- Davies
- Gunter
- Hakimi
- Hernandez
- Hummels
- Jesus Navas
- Joao Cancelo
- Jordi Alba
- Kjaer
- Koundé
- Marquinhos
- Reinildo
- Romero
- Ruben Dias
- Rudiger
- Shaw
- Skriniar
- Spinazzola
- Trippier
- Walker
Team of the Year 2021, the midfielders
- Stretcher
- Bellingham
- Bruno Fernandes
- Casemiro
- Dani Olmo
- De Bruyne
- Diaz
- Fabinho
- Fekir
- Foden
- Goretzka
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Kimmich
- Kostic
- Locatelli
- Lucas Paqueta
- Marcos Llorente
- Modric
- Mount
- Muller
- Pedri
- Rice
- Son
- Verratti
- Wirtz
Team of the Year 2021, the forwards
- Benzema
- church
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- David
- Gerard Moreno
- Grealish
- Haaland
- Property
- Insigne
- Kane
- Lewandowski
- Lukaku
- Martinez
- Mbappé
- Messi
- Neymar Jr.
- Oyarzabal
- Payet
- Salah
- Suarez
- Tadic
- Vlahovic
“We have compiled the list of the 80 protagonists in the last 12 months. Now it’s your turn to help us compose the ideal eleven by voting for your Team of the Year”, reads the official FIFA 22 website. “From shutter goalkeepers to unbeatable defenders, passing through the masters of the midfield and the deadliest forwards, with your vote you can decide who will earn a place in the final eleven. “
“The Team of the Year will be announced on a date to be defined, with special TOTY Player Items with the highest ratings of the season released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to celebrate the best players in the world voted by the public. Support the best. Vote now. “
