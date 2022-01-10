FIFA 22 is preparing to crown the Team of the Year 2021 for the mode Ultimate Team: the list of candidates is now complete and voting is open.

Protagonist of a record launch with over 9 million players, FIFA 22 gives its users the opportunity every year to vote for the players who will be part of the Team of the Year, and once again the list of athletes is really interesting. There he is!

Team of the Year 2021, goalkeepers

Courtois

Donnarumma

Ederson

Maignan

Martine

Mendy

Oblak

Team of the Year 2021, the defenders

Alaba

Alexander-Arnold

Azpilicueta

Bonucci

Chiellini

Davies

Gunter

Hakimi

Hernandez

Hummels

Jesus Navas

Joao Cancelo

Jordi Alba

Kjaer

Koundé

Marquinhos

Reinildo

Romero

Ruben Dias

Rudiger

Shaw

Skriniar

Spinazzola

Trippier

Walker

Team of the Year 2021, the midfielders

Stretcher

Bellingham

Bruno Fernandes

Casemiro

Dani Olmo

De Bruyne

Diaz

Fabinho

Fekir

Foden

Goretzka

Jorginho

Kanté

Kimmich

Kostic

Locatelli

Lucas Paqueta

Marcos Llorente

Modric

Mount

Muller

Pedri

Rice

Son

Verratti

Wirtz

Team of the Year 2021, the forwards

Benzema

church

Cristiano Ronaldo

David

Gerard Moreno

Grealish

Haaland

Property

Insigne

Kane

Lewandowski

Lukaku

Martinez

Mbappé

Messi

Neymar Jr.

Oyarzabal

Payet

Salah

Suarez

Tadic

Vlahovic

“We have compiled the list of the 80 protagonists in the last 12 months. Now it’s your turn to help us compose the ideal eleven by voting for your Team of the Year”, reads the official FIFA 22 website. “From shutter goalkeepers to unbeatable defenders, passing through the masters of the midfield and the deadliest forwards, with your vote you can decide who will earn a place in the final eleven. “

“The Team of the Year will be announced on a date to be defined, with special TOTY Player Items with the highest ratings of the season released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to celebrate the best players in the world voted by the public. Support the best. Vote now. “