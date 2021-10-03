As in previous editions also in FIFA 22 players can customize their Ultimate Team club by purchasing various in-game shop cosmetic items, such as uniforms and decorations for the stadium. However this year EA would seem willing to experiment with something different from the usual, such as the set anime and mecha style items currently available for purchase in the game.

The Mirai’s Full Bundle is a full-bodied package that can be purchased for 135,000 FUT Coins or 1,500 FIFA Coins (worth around € 15) that includes various items inspired by “Mirai, a budding pilot-engineer and her ancient mecha, Kako“, as the description of the FIFA 22 internal store says.

The pack, whose contents can also be purchased separately, includes uniforms for the home and away team, badges, items for customizing the stadium, such as choirs, but also a statue representing Mirai to be placed near the pitch and grandstands special in mecha style. You can admire the objects described in the gallery below.

What is obviously surprising is the “anime” style theme chosen by EA for this FIFA 22 bundle, which differs greatly from those seen previously. And which apparently not all players seem to like, at least from what you read on Reddit.

It is not excluded that EA Sports with the new edition of its football title is experimenting with different styles for its internal store, after all Fortnite has had great success by mixing skins and cosmetic elements of very different genres. Similarly, 343 Industries also tried a similar experiment in the past with some skins for Halo: The Master Chief Collection with a mythological theme and even in that case there were numerous users who were upset, but also many memes.

FIFA 22 is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. On the occasion of the launch of the game, Spotify has unveiled the list of the most listened to songs, artists and playlists of the FIFA series from 1997 to today.