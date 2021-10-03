With the release of FIFA 22 a lot of players want to re-launch into the game’s main online mode, that is FIFA Ultimate Team. In addition to the ability to create their own team, FUT also gives users the opportunity to customize it, with various cosmetic items obtainable with in-game credits.

With the launch of the game, which took place all over the world, the first of these cosmetics on sale in the shop’s shop also appeared and, surprisingly, it is possible to find some elements in an obvious unusual “anime” style for FIFA. These are also dedicated to a unreleased character named Mirai, which seems to have been created by EA just for the occasion.

The “Mirai” pack includes various cosmetic elements, such as decorative items for the stadium and the same uniforms as the players, as well as a special badge and banner and many other things. The complete bundle, which will be available for about a week, is proposed for the modest sum of 135,000 FUT Coins, equivalent to 1500 FIFA Points (just under € 14.99).

On Reddit the comments have already been unleashed about whether it is a style that has little to do with FIFA, however, it seems that EA is thinking of taking the path already taken by phenomena like Fortnite itself, which amalgamate the cosmetic elements in game with more or less real counterparts of pop culture.

Source: Eurogamer.net