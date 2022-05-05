We have reached the most anticipated moment of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, which will conclude this year’s campaign, or the release of the TOTSthe Team of the Season.
Another exciting Bundesliga season is drawing to a close. Vote for the best players in the German top flight this season and help us decide who deserves a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season !.
On this page we list the complete list of candidates TOTS bundesligadivided by role.
TOTS BUNDESLIGA CANDIDATES
Voting is very simple: that’s enough go to this page and drag and drop the players you want from the player list into the lineup.
GOALKEEPERS
- Mark Flekken – Freiburg
- Yann Sommer – Borussia M’gladbach
- Kevin Trapp – Frankfurt
- Manuel Riemann – Bochum
- Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
DEFENDERS
- Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
- Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg
- Christian Günter – Freiburg
- Joško Gvardiol – Leipzig
- Angeliño – Leipzig
- Borna Sosa – Stuttgart
- Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- David Raum – Hoffenheim
- Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
MIDFIELDERS
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- Filip Kosti & cacute; – Frankfurt
- Patrick Wimmer – Bielefield
- Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
- Vincenzo Grifo – Friborg
- Gerrit Holtmann – Bochum
- Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
- Thomas Müller – Bayern Munich
- Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund
- Leroy Sané – Bayern Munich
- Özcan – Cologne
- Wataru Endo – Stuttgart
- Masaya Okugawa – Bielefield
- Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
FORWARDS
- Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
- Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen
- Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
- Anthony Modeste – Cologne
- Jonathan Burkardt – Mainz
- Andrej Kramari & cacute; – Hoffenheim
- Taiwo Awoniyi – Union Berlin
- Jesper Lindström – Frankfurt
- Jonas Hofmann – Borussia M’gladbach
- Christopher Nkunku – Leipzig
