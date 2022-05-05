We have reached the most anticipated moment of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, which will conclude this year’s campaign, or the release of the TOTSthe Team of the Season.

Another exciting Bundesliga season is drawing to a close. Vote for the best players in the German top flight this season and help us decide who deserves a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season !.

On this page we list the complete list of candidates TOTS bundesligadivided by role.

For any other FUT help, check out our FIFA 22 ULTIMATE TEAM GUIDE

TOTS BUNDESLIGA CANDIDATES

Voting is very simple: that’s enough go to this page and drag and drop the players you want from the player list into the lineup.

GOALKEEPERS



Mark Flekken – Freiburg

Yann Sommer – Borussia M’gladbach

Kevin Trapp – Frankfurt

Manuel Riemann – Bochum

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich



DEFENDERS

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg

Christian Günter – Freiburg

Joško Gvardiol – Leipzig

Angeliño – Leipzig

Borna Sosa – Stuttgart

Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

David Raum – Hoffenheim

Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz

MIDFIELDERS

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Filip Kosti & cacute; – Frankfurt

Patrick Wimmer – Bielefield

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Vincenzo Grifo – Friborg

Gerrit Holtmann – Bochum

Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen

Thomas Müller – Bayern Munich

Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

Leroy Sané – Bayern Munich

Özcan – Cologne

Wataru Endo – Stuttgart

Masaya Okugawa – Bielefield

Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen

FORWARDS