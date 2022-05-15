Here we are on time, like every week, for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fixed appointment with the weekly release cards.

We are talking about the Team of the Week or Team of the Week, which is made up of the players who have distinguished themselves most in their respective leagues, and receive a black In Form card, which will be available in packages throughout the week.

New teams will arrive every week, accompanying us until June with a punctual release every Wednesday.

Here is the complete roster of Team of the Week 34 – Team of the Week TOTW 34

OWNERS

Among the owners are certainly worthy of note Bonucci 87, Mertens 86 and Richarlison 84.

GK: Jordan Pickford (86) – Everton

CB: Marc Cucurella Saseta (84) – Brighton & Hove Albion

LB: Jordi Alba Ramos (88) – FC Barcelona

LB: Domenico Criscito (84) – Genoa

CM: Seko Fofana (84) – Racing Club de Lens

CM: Luis Alberto (88) – Latium

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni (87) – AS Monaco Football Club SA

LM: Cody Gakpo (84) – PSV

RW: Raheem Sterling (92) – Manchester City

ST: Iago Aspas Juncal (89) – RC Celta

ST: Patrik Schick (84) – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

SUBSTITUTES AND RESERVES

GK: Fernando Muslera (86) – Galatasaray SK

CM: Sandro Tonali (84) – Milan

RWB: Nordi Mukiele (84) – RB Leipzig

ST: Jorge Molina Vidal (84) – Granada CF

LW: Gerson Santos da Silva (83) – Olympique de Marseille

CAM: Andreas Skov Olsen (82) – Club Brugge KV

CB: Maxence Lacroix (82) – VfL Wolfsburg

ST: Min Kyu Joo (77) – Jeju United FC

ST: Lukasz Zwolinski (76) – Lechia Gda & nacute; sk

ST: Ronaldo Cisneros (74) – Atlanta United

LW: Elliot Anderson (72) – Bristol Rovers

ST: Abdelrahman Saidi (69) – Bristol Rovers

TOTW INVESTMENTS 34

As for the TOTW cards to invest in, this week we have great options for those on high budgets, with Iago Aspas 89 and Luis Alberto and Jordi Alba 88, very useful cards for SBC TOTS that require an overall rating of 87 or higher.