Here we are on time, like every week, for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fixed appointment with the weekly release cards.
We are talking about the Team of the Week or Team of the Week, which is made up of the players who have distinguished themselves most in their respective leagues, and receive a black In Form card, which will be available in packages throughout the week.
New teams will arrive every week, accompanying us until June with a punctual release every Wednesday.
Here is the complete roster of Team of the Week 34 – Team of the Week TOTW 34
OWNERS
Among the owners are certainly worthy of note Bonucci 87, Mertens 86 and Richarlison 84.
- GK: Jordan Pickford (86) – Everton
- CB: Marc Cucurella Saseta (84) – Brighton & Hove Albion
- LB: Jordi Alba Ramos (88) – FC Barcelona
- LB: Domenico Criscito (84) – Genoa
- CM: Seko Fofana (84) – Racing Club de Lens
- CM: Luis Alberto (88) – Latium
- CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni (87) – AS Monaco Football Club SA
- LM: Cody Gakpo (84) – PSV
- RW: Raheem Sterling (92) – Manchester City
- ST: Iago Aspas Juncal (89) – RC Celta
- ST: Patrik Schick (84) – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SUBSTITUTES AND RESERVES
- GK: Fernando Muslera (86) – Galatasaray SK
- CM: Sandro Tonali (84) – Milan
- RWB: Nordi Mukiele (84) – RB Leipzig
- ST: Jorge Molina Vidal (84) – Granada CF
- LW: Gerson Santos da Silva (83) – Olympique de Marseille
- CAM: Andreas Skov Olsen (82) – Club Brugge KV
- CB: Maxence Lacroix (82) – VfL Wolfsburg
- ST: Min Kyu Joo (77) – Jeju United FC
- ST: Lukasz Zwolinski (76) – Lechia Gda & nacute; sk
- ST: Ronaldo Cisneros (74) – Atlanta United
- LW: Elliot Anderson (72) – Bristol Rovers
- ST: Abdelrahman Saidi (69) – Bristol Rovers
TOTW INVESTMENTS 34
As for the TOTW cards to invest in, this week we have great options for those on high budgets, with Iago Aspas 89 and Luis Alberto and Jordi Alba 88, very useful cards for SBC TOTS that require an overall rating of 87 or higher.
