Here we are on time, like every week, for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fixed appointment with the weekly release cards.

We are talking about the Team of the Week or Team of the Week, which is made up of the players who have distinguished themselves most in their respective leagues, and receive a black In Form card, which will be available in packages throughout the week.

New teams will arrive every week, accompanying us until June with a punctual release every Wednesday.

Here is the complete roster of Team of the Week 31 – Team of the Week TOTW 31

OWNERS

GK: Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) – 86

LB: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 86

LWB: Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – 81

RB: Pierre Kalulu (Milan) – 84

CDM: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 92

LM: Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United) – 84

CM: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina) – 83

CM: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) – 82

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 93

ST: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 89

ST: Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 88



SUBSTITUTES AND RESERVES

GK: Fraser Forster (84) – Southampton

LW: Mehdi Taremi (86) – FC Porto

ST: Moussa Dembélé (84) – Olympique Lyonnais

LM: Florian Kainz (81) – 1. FC Köln

RM: Roland Sallai (81) – Sport-Club Freiburg

CB: Dávid Hancko (81) – Sparta Praha

CB: Romain Thomas (81) – Angers SCO

ST: Valentin Castellanos (78) – New York City FC

CF: Marius Bülter (78) – FC Schalke 04

CB: Omar Beckles (75) – Leyton Orient

CAM: Lachlan Wales (73) – Western United FC

LW: Rareș Ilie (70) – 1. FC Heidenheim 1846



TOTW INVESTMENTS 31

As for the TOTW cards to invest in, Carvajal 86 and Kululu for medium-high budgets, and the French Thomas 81 for low budgets.