Here we are on time, like every week, for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fixed appointment with the weekly release cards.
We are talking about the Team of the Week or Team of the Week, which is made up of the players who have distinguished themselves most in their respective leagues, and receive a black In Form card, which will be available in packages throughout the week.
New teams will arrive every week, accompanying us until June with a punctual release every Wednesday.
Here is the complete roster of Team of the Week 31 – Team of the Week TOTW 31
OWNERS
- GK: Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) – 86
- LB: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 86
- LWB: Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – 81
- RB: Pierre Kalulu (Milan) – 84
- CDM: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 92
- LM: Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United) – 84
- CM: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina) – 83
- CM: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) – 82
- ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 93
- ST: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 89
- ST: Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 88
SUBSTITUTES AND RESERVES
- GK: Fraser Forster (84) – Southampton
- LW: Mehdi Taremi (86) – FC Porto
- ST: Moussa Dembélé (84) – Olympique Lyonnais
- LM: Florian Kainz (81) – 1. FC Köln
- RM: Roland Sallai (81) – Sport-Club Freiburg
- CB: Dávid Hancko (81) – Sparta Praha
- CB: Romain Thomas (81) – Angers SCO
- ST: Valentin Castellanos (78) – New York City FC
- CF: Marius Bülter (78) – FC Schalke 04
- CB: Omar Beckles (75) – Leyton Orient
- CAM: Lachlan Wales (73) – Western United FC
- LW: Rareș Ilie (70) – 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
TOTW INVESTMENTS 31
As for the TOTW cards to invest in, Carvajal 86 and Kululu for medium-high budgets, and the French Thomas 81 for low budgets.
